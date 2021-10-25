RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

It will be Davido's third show at the arena.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
On October 25, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that his third show at the O2 will hold on March 5, 2022.

On his Instagram announcement, the father of three wrote that, "It is time! London 🇬🇧 You wanted it even bigger, you wanted it even better and on the 5th of March, 2022 we make the most beautiful movie ever ! Santa says tickets go live on Friday! Let’s go!"

Davido, who recently celebrated his son's birthday has been slightly quiet over the past few months, but he looks set to roar back to power in 2022. This arena show will be Davido's third at the famous 02 Arena and it will be promoted by Live Nation, in conjunction with United Talent Agency.

Tickets are on sale at Ticket Master.

