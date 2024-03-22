Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

With lyrics like “Sho ma bami dele?” meaning “Are you coming back home with me?”. Fans are curious to know if Cuppy's decision to shoot the video years after the song dropped could be an attempt to direct the lyrics at a new man as well as the identity of the mystery man.

'Wale' is one of the songs off Cuppy's debut album 'Original Copy'. The album was released in 2020 and also had the hit singles 'Jollof on the Jet' featuring Rema & Ravanny and 'Feel Good' featuring Fireboy.

Cuppy who is the most followed Nigerian female celebrity on X (formally Twitter) is one of the most popular pop culture icons from Nigeria.