Artist: Coldplay featuring Femi Kuti and Stromae

Song Title: Arabesque

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: Everyday Life

Date of release: November 21, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Rik Simpson, Dan Green, Bill Ranco

Video Director: Dammy TWitch

Details/Takeaway: On October 24, 2019, Grammy Award winning British band, Coldplay released, 'Arabesque,' their first single in a while.

The song is alternative pop that is rich on saxophone and horns. What many wouldn't have realized is that Nigerian legend and four-time, Femi Kuti and his band are credited on the song alongside Belgian rapper, Stromae. Femi Kuti is credited as a featured artist.

Kuti and his band added some layers of saxophone to the song. Coldplay will release a video for another single, 'Orphans' later today. Coldplay is most known for its 2008 album, Viva La Vida. Its lead singer, Chris Martin is featured on Kanye West's popular song, 'Homecoming.'

Thoughts: 'Arabesque' is a mix of Americana guitar sessions from American countryside and Afrobeat (the Fela type).

Ratings: 7.9/10

You can watch the video below;

You can steam the song on other platforms HERE.