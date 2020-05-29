Artist: CDQ
Song Title: Show Me
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: May 29, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: Masterkraft
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: CDQ and Masterkraft continue their impressive run.
You can play the song below;
Artist: CDQ
Song Title: Show Me
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: May 29, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: Masterkraft
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: CDQ and Masterkraft continue their impressive run.
You can play the song below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng