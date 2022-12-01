RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among the top 100 songs on Apple Music Globally in 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released the list of the top songs and albums for 2022, and 'Last Last' Nigerian by megastar Burna Boy is amongst the most streamed songs on Apple Music globally.

Burna Boy

Details: Burna Boy's 'Last Last' emerged as the 65th most steamed song on Apple Music globally.

The list is topped by Kid Lario's 'Stay' feat Justin Bieber. Nigerian international sensation Tems appears at NO. 3 courtesy of her contribution on Future's 'Wait For U' feat Drake. The list comprises of hit songs from some of the biggest stars in the world such as Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Drake, Adele, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa.

See the complete list HERE.

Huge 2022 for Burna Boy: 2022 has been a hugely successful year Burna Boy who has emerged as Apple Music Nigeria top artist of 2022.

His album 'Love Damini' has also emerged as the most streamed album of 2022 on Apple Music Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Below is a list of the top 10 albums in 2022 on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Top Albums of 2022: Nigeria

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

4 Rema - Rave & Roses

5 Kizz Daniel - Barnabas

6 Omah Lay - Boy Alone

7 Fireboy DML - Playboy

8 Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

9 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

10 BNXN fka Buju - Sorry I'm Late

Top Songs of 2022: Nigeria

https://apple.co/3UliolY

1 Asake - Sungba

2 Burna Boy - Last Last

3 Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

4 Asake feat. Olamide - Omo Ope

5 Fireboy DML, Asake - Bandana

6 Mayorkun, Victony - Holy Father

7 Asake - Terminator

8 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju - Finesse

9 Skiibii - Baddest Boy

10 SPINALL, Asake - PALAZZO

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

