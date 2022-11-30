RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy is Apple Music Nigeria NO. 1 artist of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released the list of the top songs and albums for 2022, and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy as emerged as the top artist of 2022.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: On July 8, 2022, as Burna Boy released his sixth album. The album enjoyed impressive success and it emerged as the number-one album on Apple Music Nigeria in 2022.

The album is the most streamed on Apple Music Ghana and Apple Music Kenya in 2022. It's also the third most streamed album on Apple Music South Africa in 2022.

Below is a list of the top 10 albums in 2022 on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Top Albums of 2022: Nigeria

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

4 Rema - Rave & Roses

5 Kizz Daniel - Barnabas

6 Omah Lay - Boy Alone

7 Fireboy DML - Playboy

8 Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

9 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

10 BNXN fka Buju - Sorry I'm Late

Top Songs of 2022: Nigeria

https://apple.co/3UliolY

1 Asake - Sungba

2 Burna Boy - Last Last

3 Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

4 Asake feat. Olamide - Omo Ope

5 Fireboy DML, Asake - Bandana

6 Mayorkun, Victony - Holy Father

7 Asake - Terminator

8 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju - Finesse

9 Skiibii - Baddest Boy

10 SPINALL, Asake - PALAZZO

