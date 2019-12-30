On December 30, 2019, former American President, Barack Obama released a list of his 36 favourite songs of 2019. Two of those songs are made by Nigerian artists.

Barack Obama's favourite songs of 2019. (Twitter/BarackObama)

'Anybody' by Burna Boy and 'Iron Man' by Rema are two of the songs on the list. The list is Obama's second of 2019. The first list was a summer playlist which was released on August 24, 2019 and it also had 'Iron Man' by Rema on it.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ has made Barack Obama’s 2019 Summer Playlist AFP

The other artists on this songs of the year list include; Lizzo, Koffee, DaBaby, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Migos, Frank Ocean, J.Cole and so forth.

Other lists that Obama released include his favourite movies/TV Shows and books of 2019,