Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy winner makes history with three of his albums setting a new Spotify streaming record.

Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams [gettyimages]
In another giant stride, the superstar becomes the first African artist to have three of his albums surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

He achieved this feat after his seventh album 'I Told Them' which spurned the hit song 'City Boy' surpassing 400 million streams. The album joins his fourth album 'African Giant' and his sixth album 'Love, Damini' as albums that have crossed the 400 million streaming mark.

After getting international attention with his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy rose to superstar status with his Grammy-nominated 2019 album 'African Giant'. The album packed the hit songs 'On The Low' which has been certified Diamond in France, 'Killin Dem', 'Gbona', and 'Dangote'.

His Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' holds the record for being his most streamed album with hit songs including 'Last Last' which has been certified RIAA platinum, 'For My Hand' feat Ed https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/music/last-last-receives-diamond-certification-in-france/3cbzq95, 'Different Sizes' feat Victony, 'Vanilla', and 'Common Person'.

Burna Boy's record-breaking feat is another testament to his status as the leading artist from Africa who continues to chart the course for African music globally.

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

