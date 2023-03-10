Details: According to news published by reputable chart news platform Chart data, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' received an RIAA platinum plaque after it surpassed a million copies in sales in the US.
Burna Boy makes history as 'Last Last' gets RIAA platinum plaque
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has recorded another giant stride as his hit single 'Last Last' has surpassed a million units in sales in the United States.
'Last Last' was released in 2022 as one of the lead singles off Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini'. The single quickly became an international smash hit as it spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at NO. 44.
'Last Last' international acclaim has seen it exceed a million units in sales in the United States thus positioning him for his second RIAA platinum plaque after his 2018 smash hit 'YE'.
With 'Last Last' getting a platinum plaque, Burna Boy become just the first Nigerian artist with two RIAA platinum plaques as a lead artist.
