Burna Boy makes history as 'Last Last' gets RIAA platinum plaque

'Last Last' was released in 2022 as one of the lead singles off Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini'. The single quickly became an international smash hit as it spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at NO. 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Last Last' international acclaim has seen it exceed a million units in sales in the United States thus positioning him for his second RIAA platinum plaque after his 2018 smash hit 'YE'.