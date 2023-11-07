Burna Boy's 'Last Last' receives Diamond certification in France

In another landmark feat, the Grammy winner has earned himself a Diamond certification with his smash hit 'Last Last' declared Diamond by the France music certification body SNEP.

This was revealed in a post on SNEP's Instagram page after the single reached the 50 million streams mark in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Last Last' was released in 2022 as one of the lead singles off Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated 6th album 'Love, Damini'. The single about heartbreak excels on its brilliant production that samples Toni Braxton's 'Not Man Enough' and for its infectious melody and use of Nigerian colloquialism.

The single earned a Grammy nomination in the World Music category and performed impressively on the charts including in France where it peaked at NO. 23.

Just recently, Burna Boy's 'Gbona' earned a Platinum plaque in France while 'Alone' also earned a Gold plaque as the superstar continues to be at the forefront of exporting African music.