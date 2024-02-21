I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy

In a recent interview with Vincent Desmond for the Financial Times, Burna Boy offered insight into the motivation behind the global outlook of his music.

Burna Boy earned four nominations at the recently held 66th Grammy Awards where he made history by becoming the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside of the global category and the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

Speaking on his music, Burna Boy stated that he has been able to showcase the rich and diverse sounds of Africa by incorporating elements that the younger generation can relate to.

The 10-time Grammy nominee further stated that he feels proud that his career has encouraged more international collaborations after teaming up with international artists like Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave, Busta Rhyme, Future, and 21 Savage.

Burna Boy further stated that he wants to use his music to show that African artists can make meaningful and impactful albums that can resonate with a global audience while being relevant to his generation. '