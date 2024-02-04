Burna Boy loses all 4 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards
Burna Boy fails to win any of his three nominations at the Grammys.
However, the Nigerian megastar failed to win any of his three nominations. Burna Boy lost the Best African Music category to Tyla's 'Water', Best Global Music Performance to 'Pashto' by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, and Best Global Album to Shakti's 'The Moment', and Best Melodic Rap Performance to Lil Durk's 'All My Life' feat J Cole.
