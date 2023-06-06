The sports category has moved to a new website.
Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has expressed his gratitude to his sister Ronami for her contributions to the success of his Wembley stadium show.

On June 3, 2023, Burna Boy headlined Wembley stadium as one of the stops for his 'Love, Damini' album tour.

The Grammy-winner sold out 60,000 tickets in what's an unprecedented show that made him the first African artist to headline a stadium in the United Kingdom.

After the show, Burna Boy was recorded happily carrying his young sister Ronami whom the megastar celebrated for her invaluable contributions towards the success of the concert.

Burna Boy shared the clip on his Instagram story where he expressed his gratitude.

"Well done @r0nami, it was only right to carry you! This show was wild behind the scenes! I know the stress you went through! The whole thing was your vision. It was amazing seeing it come to life. I'm so proud of you."

The London Stadium concert comes as a great moment for fans and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry who were glad to see Afrobeats go from selling out theaters to the O2, and now a stadium.

With his performance at the London Stadium, Burna Boy continues to set the pace as the artist leading the international push of Afrobeats.

