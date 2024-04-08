'You make Yoruba proverb music' - Burna Boy disses Brymo

In a continuation of their beef, Burna Boy took a swipe at Brymo who he says makes music with Yoruba proverbs that are second fiddle to that of Fuji icons King Wasiu Ayinde and King Saheed Osupa.

Burna Boy's latest post comes after Brymo claimed Burna Boy doesn't measure up to his standard during an appearance on 'Curiosity Made Me Ask' with Bae U.

During the interview, Brymo was asked about the popular freestyle on which Burna Boy dissed him.

Brymo said the freestyle was not original as Burna Boy already wrote the lyrics and he will never put Burna Boy's name in his song because he doesn't rate him.

“Is it (the freestyle) not Burna Boy lyrics? But he would like to know that nothing in this world would make me put his name in my song. He no reach my standard,” Brymo said.

Brymo also stated that he's the finest vocalist on the continent.

“I’m not proud enough. I’m probably the finest vocalist on the continent. Better than anybody. I’m not thinking. I know this,” he boasted.

The diss between Burna Boy and Brymo started when the latter during an interview on TVC claimed that Burna Boy lifted part of his unreleased album 'Macabre' for his Grammy-nominated hit single 'City Boy'.

Burna Boy replied to Brymo on the 'Thanks Freestyle' where he said: "No go fall off like Brymo".