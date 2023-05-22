The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy performs in sold out concert in France.

Burna Boy performs in La Defense Arena Paris
Burna Boy performs in La Defense Arena Paris

Recommended articles

On May 20, 2023, the Grammy winner performed in Paris, France at the La Défense Arena as he continued his ‘Love, Damini’ World Tour.

The hitmaker sold out the 40,000 capacity Arena in what’s an unprecedented feat for African artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy performed songs off his 2022 release Grammy nominated 6th album ‘Love, Damini’ which delivered hit songs like ‘Last Last’, ‘For Your Hand’, and ‘Its Plenty’.

He also thrilled fans to some of his classic records that span 5 albums and footage from the concert shared on social media showed fans singing along to his 2018 hit record ‘YE’.

Since gaining international recognition in 2018 with ‘YE’, Burna Boy has become Africa’s most acclaimed artist internationally. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 with ‘African Giant’. He went in to win the Grammy in 2020 with his 5th album ‘Twice As Tall’.

Burna Boy has established himself as a world class artist with sold out concerts in some of the biggest venues including the Madison Square Garden, O2 Arena, Toyota Centre Texas, and several other venues across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner is set to make history as he becomes the first African to headline a show at the 60, 000 capacity London Stadium on June 3, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge