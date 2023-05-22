Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

On May 20, 2023, the Grammy winner performed in Paris, France at the La Défense Arena as he continued his ‘Love, Damini’ World Tour.

The hitmaker sold out the 40,000 capacity Arena in what’s an unprecedented feat for African artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy performed songs off his 2022 release Grammy nominated 6th album ‘Love, Damini’ which delivered hit songs like ‘Last Last’, ‘For Your Hand’, and ‘Its Plenty’.

He also thrilled fans to some of his classic records that span 5 albums and footage from the concert shared on social media showed fans singing along to his 2018 hit record ‘YE’.

Since gaining international recognition in 2018 with ‘YE’, Burna Boy has become Africa’s most acclaimed artist internationally. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 with ‘African Giant’. He went in to win the Grammy in 2020 with his 5th album ‘Twice As Tall’.

Burna Boy has established himself as a world class artist with sold out concerts in some of the biggest venues including the Madison Square Garden, O2 Arena, Toyota Centre Texas, and several other venues across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT