Burna Boy among the artists selected for NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has made the soundtrack list for the NBA 2K24.

In the just-released soundtrack list for the NBA 2K24 console, Burna Boy was listed among the artists whose songs would make up the soundtrack.

Since enjoying international success in 2018 with his single 'YE,' Burna Boy has gone on to become one of Africa's most successful artists.

In 2022, he enjoyed international success with his Grammy-nominated hit single 'Last Last' and it's likely to be the song that's featured on NBA 2K24.

Burna Boy recently released his seventh album 'I Told Them' which became the first album by an African artist to debut at NO. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

The Grammy winner joins other American and international heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Central Cee, Steve Lacy, and the 2023 breakout sensation Ice Spice on the NBA 2K24 Soundtrack.

Adeayo Adebiyi

