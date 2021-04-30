Burna Boy confirms that he will release a new album in 2021

During the conversation, Burna Boy confirmed that he will release a follow-up to his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

He says, "I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year. Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I'm trying to do that as long as I can."

You might remember that...

On April 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy hinted that he would release a new album in August 2021.

Via his Twitter handle, a fan asked Burna Boy that, "Are we having an album this year? @burnaboy."

Burna Boy then replied that, "Same time as last year. No worry."