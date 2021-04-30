RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy confirms that he will release a new album in 2021

Motolani Alake

During the conversation, Burna Boy confirmed that he will release a follow-up to his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

Burna Boy takes a swipe at those who prayed for him not to win Grammy (CNN)

On April 30, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy had a conversation with British DJ and host, Zane Lowe on Apple Music Radio.

He says, "I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year. Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I'm trying to do that as long as I can."

On April 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy hinted that he would release a new album in August 2021.

Via his Twitter handle, a fan asked Burna Boy that, "Are we having an album this year? @burnaboy."

Burna Boy then replied that, "Same time as last year. No worry."

For context, Burna Boy's Twice As Tall was released on August 12, 2020 and it won a Grammy earlier in the year.

Motolani Alake

