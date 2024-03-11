ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy brought out Toni Braxton at his sold-out concert in Atlanta.

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance
Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

Recommended articles

At the Atlanta stop of his 'I Told Them' tour on Saturday, March 9, 2024, Burna Boy brought out American R&B star Toni Braxton who dazzled fans at a sold-out State Farm Arena.

Toni Braxton joined Burna Boy for a mesmeric rendition of his hit RIAA platinum hit single 'Last Last' on which he sampled her classic single 'He Wasn't Man Enough' released in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance added depth and variety to the concert experience as the Nigerian superstar combined with the American legend who also performed her hit single to a grateful crowd.

Toni Braxton's rare appearance at the Burna Boy's Atlanta concert captures the artistic intention behind sampling and the different manner in which finding inspiration in classic records can add depth and excitement to the listening experience.

At his historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, Burna Boy performed 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' alongside 21 Savage and Brandy whose single 'Top Of The World' he sampled for the record-making song.

Burna Boy's hit record 'YE' which launched him to international success also carries the sonic markers of Afrobeat maestro Fela Kuti whom Burna Boy describes as an inspiration. He also sampled Jeremih's 'Birthday Sex' on his 2023 hit single 'City Boy' off his seventh album 'I Told Them'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his sampling of the works of American superstars like Toni Braxton and Brandy and also sharing the stage with them, Burna Boy is not only adding variety to his artistry and stagemanship, but he's also winning over tons of American fans.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye's 10-year-old daughter announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kanye's 10-year-old daughter announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Drake ties Justin Bieber's Spotify billions club record

Drake ties Justin Bieber's Spotify billions club record

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

BBNaija's Tacha opens up on receiving death threats from Davido's fans

BBNaija's Tacha opens up on receiving death threats from Davido's fans

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Are Davido & Chris Brown due for a collaborative project?

Are Davido & Chris Brown due for a collaborative project?

Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees

Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees

The best memes from the 2024 Oscars include a naked John Cena and Hollywood's new favorite dog

The best memes from the 2024 Oscars include a naked John Cena and Hollywood's new favorite dog

11 details you may have missed on the Oscars red carpet

11 details you may have missed on the Oscars red carpet

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Mohbad will feature on Bella Shmurda's tribute album

Mohbad will feature on Bella Shmurda's tribute album to the late artist

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi embarks on historic joint US tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour