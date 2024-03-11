Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

At the Atlanta stop of his 'I Told Them' tour on Saturday, March 9, 2024, Burna Boy brought out American R&B star Toni Braxton who dazzled fans at a sold-out State Farm Arena.

Toni Braxton joined Burna Boy for a mesmeric rendition of his hit RIAA platinum hit single 'Last Last' on which he sampled her classic single 'He Wasn't Man Enough' released in 2000.

The performance added depth and variety to the concert experience as the Nigerian superstar combined with the American legend who also performed her hit single to a grateful crowd.

Toni Braxton's rare appearance at the Burna Boy's Atlanta concert captures the artistic intention behind sampling and the different manner in which finding inspiration in classic records can add depth and excitement to the listening experience.

At his historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, Burna Boy performed 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' alongside 21 Savage and Brandy whose single 'Top Of The World' he sampled for the record-making song.

Burna Boy's hit record 'YE' which launched him to international success also carries the sonic markers of Afrobeat maestro Fela Kuti whom Burna Boy describes as an inspiration. He also sampled Jeremih's 'Birthday Sex' on his 2023 hit single 'City Boy' off his seventh album 'I Told Them'.

