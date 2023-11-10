ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy sets multiple records after earning 4 nominations for the 2023 Grammys

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy continues to etch his name in history book of Nigerian music.

The Grammy winner earned four nominations for the 2024 Grammy awards.

His single 'City Boy' was nominated for Best African Music Performance, 'Alone' was nominated for Best Global Music Performance, his album 'I Told Them' was nominated for the Best Global Album, and he earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage.

He becomes the first Nigerian artist to earn four nominations in one year.

In another history feat, Burna Boy becomes the first African lead artist to be nominated outside the global categories with his nomination for Best Melodic Rap performance.

His four nominations brings his total nominations to 10 which is a Nigerian record.

He also becomes the first African artist to earn five consecutive Grammy nominations which stretches from 2019 - 2023.

