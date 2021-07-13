Burna Boy and Mozambiquean, DJ Tarico appears in new video for 'Yaba Buluku' alongside Preck and Nelson Tivane

Two weeks ago, Mozambican star, DJ Tàrico featured Nelson Tivane and Preck on the remix of his sought-after Amapiano single ‘Yaba Buluku’, alongside Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy,

One of the biggest collaboration on the African continent right now, ‘Yaba Buluku (Remix)’ retains its crown in the video department as well, boasting an engrossing set of visuals. Beyond the Yaba Buluku Boys and Burna Boy however, lies a cameo from Poco Lee.

The famed dance influencer can be seen amid the nighttime frolics, revving hype behind the ‘Twice As Tall’ artist in bursts that read: “Odogwu you bad!”

Thanks to the pan-Africanist vision of George ‘Geobek’ Beke: the ‘Geobek Standard’ for African music, talent, culture and entertainment, this is possible.

Artist: DJ Tarico featuring Burna Boy, Preck and Nelson Tivane

Song Title: Yaba Buluku (Remix)

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Date of Release: July 13, 2021

Producer: DJ Tarico

Video Director: The Aliens

Label: Geobek/Spaceship Records