RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Did Buju hint at an exit from Burna Boy's label on new single, 'Outside'?

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This single comes after rumours made the rounds that the artist had left Spaceship Collective, the Bose Ogulu-owned label in April 2020.

BUJU. (Soundcloud)

On March 20, 2021, Headies nominated Nigerian artist, Buju released a new single titled, 'Outside.'

Recommended articles

This single comes after rumours made the rounds that the artist exited Spaceship Collective, the Bose Ogulu-owned label in April 2020 after his contract expired. Those rumours swirled after months of speculation that there was tension between the artist and label over releases, creative freedom and promotion.

While he released 'So Lovely' later in 2020, the song slightly sailed under the radar. Over the past one month, Buju has been on two buzz-worthy singles, Blaqbonez's 'Bling' and LadiPoe's 'Feeling.'

On the new single, Buju seemed to hint that fear from lack of funds led him make certain mistakes earlier in his career.

A first verse on the song goes, "Rock it and beat up your chest I swear, if you no get money e dey kill idea/Well I face my fears, there's nothing I can do from here/Omo, in the first stage I made mistakes I swear, for knowledge I sacrifice my fears/And I stand right here, I say I'm better and you can't compare..."

On verse two, he seemed to address a particular person whom he's had problems with in the past. He declares the freedom of his mind and his loyalty to his hustle.

While 'So Lovely' dropped via Onaspaceship's YouTube's account, 'Outside' became Buju's first song on his personal channel in one year. The last single he released on the channel was 'Commander.'

You can listen to the song below;

On April 20, 2020, Buju was belatedly unveiled as an artist of Spaceship Collective was after a video of Buju's 'L'enu (Remix)' premiered on Apple Music.

At the time, it wasn't clear whether Buju signed to On A Spaceship, through which Burna Boy is signed to Bad Habits, Atlantic Records and then Warner Music Group. But in Q4 2020, a source told Pulse Nigeria that Buju was signed to the Bose Ogulu-led Spaceship Collective, not Spaceship.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Blogger turns himself in to police after leaking Adu Safowaa and naked inmates video

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults