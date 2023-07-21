Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

In his latest antic, Brymo revealed on Twitter that he had attempted to have sex with female artists to form a stronger bond with them before collaborating with them.

It all started when a fan told Adekunle Gold that Brymo should have been on his album. Brymo replied to the tweet stating that Adekunle Gold has once reached out to him about a collaboration that never materialized. In the same tweet, Brymo also stated that he once attempted to collaborate with Simi on the condition that they get intimate. According to Brymo's tweet, the intimacy was meant to lead to intensity.

In a separate tweet, Brymo also stated that although he feels remorseful for demanding sex from Simi as a condition for collaborating, he claimed his request was inspired by a desire to experience making music with a female artist he was bedding. He also stated he made a similar proposition to Simi.

In a voice note attached to the tweet, Brymo stated that he backed off after seeing Simi and Adekunle Gold together. He also reiterated that his intention wasn't to demand sex but to have an experience

In response to Brymo's tweet, Adekunle Gold cautioned the singer against disrespecting his wife and family while also admonishing him to seek help.

