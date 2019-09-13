Big Timy releases single titled "Feelings" (Prod. Cracker Mallo)

New kid on the Block, Big Timy is set to take over the airwaves with the release of his new single titled "Feelings" which is produced by prolific music producer, Cracker Mallo.

Big Timy who is currently signed to Intune Records has definitely picked up the gauntlet to stake his claim as one of the New School Afrobeat stars to look out for.

The song is a perfect blend of Big Timy’s artistic flair combined with the production wizardry of Cracker Mallo.

https://my.notjustok.com/track/412977/big-timy-feelings-prod-cracker-mallo

