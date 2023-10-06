ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensation Bella Shmurda has eulogized late friend Mohbad in a new song.

Belle Shmurda who is Mohbad's close friend eulogized the late artist in a new song he shared on his social media on October 6, 2023.

In the song, Bella Shmurda describes Mohbad as a special artist and a great friend who has gone on to become a legend who will be forever remembered.

Mohbad's death came as a rude shock to the Nigerian music community with fans and colleagues eulogizing the late artist. International artists like Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Kodak Black have also paid their respect to the Mohbad.

His is passing, his music has continued to enjoy a commercial resurgence on streaming platforms around the country with 6 of his songs charting in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

The Nigerian Police has since opened investigation into Mohbad's death following concerns of foul play from the general public.

Marlian Music label boss Naira Marley and socialite and show promoter Sammy Larry who have both been the subject of public question over Mohbad's death have both recently reported themselves to the Police and are assisting with the ongoing investigations.

