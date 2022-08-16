'Bandana' spends 4th week at No. 1, Bella Shmurda’s 'New Born Fela' moves to No. 10

“Bandana” tallied 64.2 million in radio reach (third week at No. 1 on radio, up 0.7%) and 4.45 million Nigerian streams (third week at No. 1 on streaming, up 19%).

“Bandana” equals the four-week stay of “Peru” at No. 1 on the defunct Top 50 as Fireboy DML’s longest charting No. 1 single in Nigeria. It is only one of Asake’s four No. 1 singles to spend multiple weeks at the summit of the Nigerian chart (Top 100 or Top 50).

Repeating at No. 2 is Carterefe & Berri Tiga’s “Machala” – it tallied 3.08 million streams (No. 2 on streaming, down 30.2%) and 46.7 million in radio reach (No. 6 on radio, up 90.6%). “Machala” retains the top rank on the Top Street-POP Songs chart for a second week.

Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” is steady at No. 3 for a second week after tallying 54.7 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio) and 2.39 million streams (No. 4 on streaming).

At No. 4 is Burna Boy’s “Common Person” from its No. 9 spot last week – the song tallied 2.79 million streams (No. 3 on streaming, up 11.6%) and 32.3 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio, up 167%).

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” Ed Sheeran holds at No. 5 for another week – it peaked at No. 1 for a week.

Mavins’ “Overloading (Overdose)” with Ayra Starr, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Magixx and Ladipoe is at No. 6 on this week’s chart, Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno stays at No. 7 for a second consecutive week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; former No. 1 “Peace Be Unto (PBUY)” by Asake slides 4-8, Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” falls 8-9 while Bella Shmurda’s “New Born Fela” rises 92-10.

“New Born Fela” just like “Machala” name drops a legendary Nigerian artiste; it tallied 1.99 million streams (No. 8 on streaming, up 417%) and 16.7 million (No. 34 debut on radio).

Just outside the top ten; Fireboy DML’s “Ashawo” debuts at No. 16, the artiste has eleven tracks off Playboy album on the Top 100 (“Peru” is treated as a single entry on the aggregated chart, as such only one entry combining chart points from both versions and remixes is entered into the Top 100).

“Havin’ Fun” and “Glory” are the only Playboy tracks to miss out on the Top 100 – the former is No. 1 on the Bubbling Under Top 100 chart, the latter at No. 3.

