Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move.

He is a very multi-talented artist who is known for singing is multiple languages including German, English and Somali. Knowing all these languages gives him the advantage of singing in different languages and a wide range of audiences.

Pulse Nigeria

Baashe Delta officially made his debut with his single called “Najma” in 2019 which was in the Somali language and gave him a good start.

However, he became overnight famous with his successful song called “Lacala” which became a ‘Lacala’ challenge on the TikTok media app by collaborating with famous TikTok dancer ‘Huda Amuun’ pushing the song to global recognition. His music genre is Afropop music.

Speaking about how far he has come, he said nothing good usually comes easy, reiterating that with focus, hard work and determination nothing is impossible to achieve.

“Nothing good comes easy, because it is good. Of course there will be challenges or hurdles one has to overcome.

"So far music for me has been a cool journey and allows to me express myself and whenever there is a challenge, I just look out for possible solutions on time and keep pushing. And that has been working for me,” he noted.

However, he hinted on unveiling a new project soon but said when the time is near, he will let the cat out of the bag.

