RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBaasheDelta: Popular music sensation, Baashe Ahmed Jaama, popularly known as Baashe Delta, has become famous in concise time with his unique style of singing.

Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move.
Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move.

Recommended articles

He is a very multi-talented artist who is known for singing is multiple languages including German, English and Somali. Knowing all these languages gives him the advantage of singing in different languages and a wide range of audiences.

Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move.
Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move. Pulse Nigeria

Baashe Delta officially made his debut with his single called “Najma” in 2019 which was in the Somali language and gave him a good start.

However, he became overnight famous with his successful song called “Lacala” which became a ‘Lacala’ challenge on the TikTok media app by collaborating with famous TikTok dancer ‘Huda Amuun’ pushing the song to global recognition. His music genre is Afropop music.

Speaking about how far he has come, he said nothing good usually comes easy, reiterating that with focus, hard work and determination nothing is impossible to achieve.

“Nothing good comes easy, because it is good. Of course there will be challenges or hurdles one has to overcome.

"So far music for me has been a cool journey and allows to me express myself and whenever there is a challenge, I just look out for possible solutions on time and keep pushing. And that has been working for me,” he noted.

However, he hinted on unveiling a new project soon but said when the time is near, he will let the cat out of the bag.

_----_

#FeatureByBaasheDelta

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move

Baashe Delta speaks on journey so far, next move

Spotify annouce SIO as new addition to the Equal Africa Programme

Spotify annouce SIO as new addition to the Equal Africa Programme

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals

Kizz Daniel performs in Uganda

Kizz Daniel thrills fans in Uganda sold-out show