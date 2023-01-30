ADVERTISEMENT
Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'Omo Ope' has made history after spending a record 52 weeks on TurnTable official streaming chart.

Asake
Asake

Details: On Saturday, 28th January 2023 Nigeria's foremost music chart TurnTable chart announced that Afrobeats superstar Asake has set a new record as the first artist to spend a calendar year on the official streaming chart.

The announcement revealed that the song which was released on January 18, 2023, has spent 52 weeks on the streaming chart thus becoming the first song to achieve this feat.

'Omo Ope' feat Olamide is an Amapiano record that combines chorister backup vocals, log drums, and violins for a hit song that propelled Asake to mainstream fame. The single ushered in a run of hit songs that was triumphantly capped with a record-breaking album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.

The longevity the song has enjoyed on the chart is a testament not only to its quality but also to Asake's unprecedented rise to fame.

A year after its release 'Omo Ope' remains on TurnTable official streaming chart despite not being included in his album. This is an incredible feat and there's no telling how much longer this landmark record will extend.

