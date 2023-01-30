Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

The announcement revealed that the song which was released on January 18, 2023, has spent 52 weeks on the streaming chart thus becoming the first song to achieve this feat.

'Omo Ope' feat Olamide is an Amapiano record that combines chorister backup vocals, log drums, and violins for a hit song that propelled Asake to mainstream fame. The single ushered in a run of hit songs that was triumphantly capped with a record-breaking album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.

The longevity the song has enjoyed on the chart is a testament not only to its quality but also to Asake's unprecedented rise to fame.