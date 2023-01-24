ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByARTSPLIT

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy
ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

ARTSPLIT, the pioneering alternative investment platform has launched MusicSplit, its latest offering that allows for investment in music projects. Its maiden online auction features Continental Playlist of top Nigerian Music Star, King Perry and kicks off the app from 24 January to 10 February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

MusicSplit allows music lovers own fractions of any trending Afrobeat music and earn monthly royalties to their ARTSPLIT wallet. Users on ARTSPLIT now have access to previously unavailable royalty assets when you buy splits and invest in your favorite Artistes' upcoming projects. It’s a win for all; your Fav gets the required funding to create great music for your enjoyment and you earn passive income and high-yielding returns from the projects streaming revenues.

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy
ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy Pulse Nigeria

In a statement, ARTSPLIT’s executive director for technology and communications, Onyinye Anyaegbu, said. “Our goal has always been to provide a platform that democratises access to investment in African art and artistes through co-ownership and technology while elevating their global standing. Too often, ideas are not appropriately valued, such as music. With MusicSplit, creators can offer a percentage of their upcoming projects for users to invest in and directly fund it. Users on the ARTSPLIT app benefit from access to a high-yielding asset class while artists benefit from debt-free funding while maintaining artistic freedom. As a result, we have moved closer to our goal of providing alternative investments opportunities for everyone.”

King Perryy stands out as one of the country's most distinctive and ambitious young acts. The creator of what he calls the “Continental Sound,” the former seminary student and would-be Catholic priest fuses the melodies and rhythms of today’s Afrobeats with pan-African influences and reggae/dancehall to create deeply resonant songs that transcend cultures and borders. With a run of successful singles (“Man on Duty,” “Work 'N' Grind”) to his credit and over 70 million streams on digital platforms, he released his debut album, Citizen of the World, in 2021.

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy
ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy Pulse Nigeria

This Auction comes shortly after a tripartite agreement between ARTSPLIT and music service companies M.A.D Solutions and ENGAGE to enable fans invest in the success of their favourite musicians.

MUSICSPLIT involves taking the estimated value of a music project (Eps, LPs, and Albums) and dividing it into 100,000 units (or Splits) to allow users and music lovers to finance it and profit from their investments. By presenting MUSICSPLIT, ARTSPLIT intends to further elevate African music worldwide while ensuring artistes freedom with alternative investment options.

To find out more about MusicSplit on ARTSPLIT, please visit www.artsplit.com/MusicSplit or contact info@artsplit.com

You can also reach the ARTSPLIT team on call or WhatsApp at +234(0)9088962169 or follow @artsplitofficial on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to keep up to date. Also follow King Perry @kingperry on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

The ARTSPLIT app can be downloaded on App Store and Google Play Store. Start investing today in Afrobeat for great returns.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByARTSPLIT

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Shatta Wale

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio