ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music rounded off 2022 in style by hosting its very first Africa Now event on the African continent in Accra, Ghana on 30 December.

Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Elaine
Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Elaine

This premium VIP event was attended by over 300 of the continent’s key tastemakers and industry executives, as well as some of the continent’s biggest artists including Tiwa Savage, Elaine, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, TRESOR, Pheelz, Sauti Sol, King Promise, GuiltyBeatz and Jidenna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dadaboy Ehiz (Africa Now Radio host) and Dotty (Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK) were also in Accra to celebrate.

“Our first time in Ghana was unforgettable–an event unlike any other in Accra. This is an event that can really become an annual staple in the black music calendar,” Dotty said.

“Celebrating African music on the continent was the perfect way to end the year. Seeing all the stakeholders come together at the Africa Now event was indeed a great time for the music scene on the continent,” said Ehiz.

With a DJ line-up, curated by the Apple Music team that included SPINALL (Nigeria), TxC (South Africa) and DJ Aroma (Ghana), the first Africa Now event set a precedent for more successful editions to follow in its footsteps.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday with surreal African photoshoot

Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday with surreal African photoshoot

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

Wedding bells ring as actress Nkiru Sylvanus share pre-wedding shoots with mystery man

Wedding bells ring as actress Nkiru Sylvanus share pre-wedding shoots with mystery man

Ajebutter22 set to drop new album

Ajebutter22 set to drop new album

Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership.

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Video

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'