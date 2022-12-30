Details: Meek Mill is currently in Ghana for the Afronation concert where he's a headline artist alongside Nigerian megastar Burna Boy and superstar Asake.
American rapper Meek Mill loses phone to pickpockets in Ghana
American rapper Meek Mill has reportedly lost his phone to thieves in Ghana where he's currently visiting for the Afronation concert.
Meek Mill has been spotted cruising on the streets of Ghana while partaking in motorcycle stunts as he seeks to connect with his African roots.
However, his experience in the West African nation appears to have taken a rapper sour note as his phone was reportedly stolen.
On Friday, 30th December 2022, news across Twitter reported that Meek Mill has had his phone stolen and this was confirmed via his Instagram story that his pocket was picked and his phone stolen.
"They pickpocketed me for my phone SMH! Bring that jawn back if you got it" he wrote in the post in which he announced the theft and appealed that his phone is returned.
It's uncertain whether the phone has been returned by the thieves and also how this experience might Meek Mill's time in Ghana which he described as living his best life.
