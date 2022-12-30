American rapper Meek Mill loses phone to pickpockets in Ghana

Meek Mill has been spotted cruising on the streets of Ghana while partaking in motorcycle stunts as he seeks to connect with his African roots.

However, his experience in the West African nation appears to have taken a rapper sour note as his phone was reportedly stolen.

On Friday, 30th December 2022, news across Twitter reported that Meek Mill has had his phone stolen and this was confirmed via his Instagram story that his pocket was picked and his phone stolen.

"They pickpocketed me for my phone SMH! Bring that jawn back if you got it" he wrote in the post in which he announced the theft and appealed that his phone is returned.

Pulse Nigeria