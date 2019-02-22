Akiin Shuga & the Shuga Band releases ‘Shuga Coated’ album

Founder of one of Nigeria’s most prestigious live band, Akiin Shuga & the Shuga Band comes through with his new album, ''Shuga Coated.''

The 10-track album sees the band dish out a rich rich menu of Global Contemporary Music, which also includes the best of Nigerian music Shuga Band is known for.

Shuga Coated features a quality production credits from some of Nigeria’s finest including Cobhams Asuquo, Spellz, Music Magnate, and Puffy Tee.

Speaking on the release of the album, Lead Singer, Akiin Shuga says the "Shuga Coated album captures the quintessential ingredients that has made Shuga Band the all time favourite among Nigeria’s party lovers and events of all classes and ages. All the juicy Shuga moments that you see on stage is relived in a recording format."

LISTEN HERE