Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, hails from Delta State in Nigeria and first caught our attention in 2013 with his chart-topping hit, 'Rihanna'.

Orezi's journey in music began in 2009, and he has collaborated with some of the industry's finest producers, including Kiddominant, Del B, and Dokta Frabz. His debut track, 'I No Fit Lie,' even became Radio Continental's theme song, kickstarting his impressive career.

One of Orezi's most remarkable traits is his ability to adapt to changing musical trends while staying relevant. His music highlights Dancehall's notable influence on Afrobeats and his earlier records continue to resonates with listeners.

His distinctive blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae influences infuses his sound with infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and lyrics that resonate with audiences, making it impossible to resist dancing to his tunes.