ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

One of Afrobeats memorable stars Orezi is back with a new project.

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'
Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Recommended articles

Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, hails from Delta State in Nigeria and first caught our attention in 2013 with his chart-topping hit, 'Rihanna'.

Orezi's journey in music began in 2009, and he has collaborated with some of the industry's finest producers, including Kiddominant, Del B, and Dokta Frabz. His debut track, 'I No Fit Lie,' even became Radio Continental's theme song, kickstarting his impressive career.

One of Orezi's most remarkable traits is his ability to adapt to changing musical trends while staying relevant. His music highlights Dancehall's notable influence on Afrobeats and his earlier records continue to resonates with listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

His distinctive blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae influences infuses his sound with infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and lyrics that resonate with audiences, making it impossible to resist dancing to his tunes.

Now, Orezi returns to the music scene with a 9-track Extended Playlist (EP) titled 'Chocolate Daddy.' This project offers a delectable mix of love, pleasure, lust, and desire, symbolizing the invaluable contribution of women to society and its experiences.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Dapper Music is defining Street music in Afrobeats

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Here are ten Afrobeats street songs listeners will never forget

Here are 10 unforgettable Street hit songs [Afrobeats Throwback]