Afro R&B Singer-Songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Winny has released her debut single titled 'Pretty'.

Winny - 'Pretty'
Winny - 'Pretty'

Artist: Winny

Song Title: Pretty

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producers: Isaac Amodu, Tochukwu Eddy-Ugbe

Winny - 'Pretty'
Winny - 'Pretty' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 32 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sygnal Music/Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Co-written by Winny with Jesse Zagi and Kingsley Cyprian alongside production by duo WodeMagic, 'Pretty' was recorded in a home studio in Winny’s hometown of Jos in Northern Nigeria and was inspired by a failed relationship. The dynamic, endearing song is a direct message to love the things that make one feel special.

Winny shares, “I wrote ‘Pretty’ to communicate self-love. There’s nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through.”

Winifred Ohili Adanu, professionally known as Winny, is a multi-genre artist hailing from Benue State, Nigeria. The talented Idoma singer’s sound embodies a stunning blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul and Afro music, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music. Winny seeks to communicate love, compassion, self-awareness and belonging in her music and songwriting and draws influences from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, Chris Brown and Kranium.

Adeayo Adebiyi

