Afro R&B Singer-Songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

Song Title: Pretty

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producers: Isaac Amodu, Tochukwu Eddy-Ugbe

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 32 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sygnal Music/Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Co-written by Winny with Jesse Zagi and Kingsley Cyprian alongside production by duo WodeMagic, 'Pretty' was recorded in a home studio in Winny’s hometown of Jos in Northern Nigeria and was inspired by a failed relationship. The dynamic, endearing song is a direct message to love the things that make one feel special.

Winny shares, “I wrote ‘Pretty’ to communicate self-love. There’s nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through.”