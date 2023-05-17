Adekunle Gold teases exciting new single 'Omo Eko'
Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold has teased a new single which is set to be his follow-up to his hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'.
Adekunle Gold has taken to his Twitter page to tease his next single titled 'Omo Eko' which is set for release on May 25th, 2023.
The single is an Amapiano record that incorporates Highlife elements for an exciting fusion that's set to continue Adekunle Gold's fine form.
The multi-talented genre-blending superstar started 2023 with 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky which reached NO. 1 on all streaming charts as well as on TurnTable Top 100. The smash hit was also ranked as the NO. 1 song on Pulse Q1 2023 Top 10 songs as well as on Pulse Q1 2023 Top 10 Collaborations.
'Omo Ope' is set to build on the success of 'Party No Dey Stop' as Adekunle Gold continues to evolve into a new persona that will be fully incorporated into his next project.
