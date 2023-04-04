Top 10 songs of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Music Desk has compiled a list of the top 10 singles released in Q1 (December 30 - March 30) 2023. These songs are selected for their quality, impact, and success in the period in view.

Here are the 10 songs of the first quarter of 2023:

10. 'Gbese' by Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage

This tingling Amapiano cut sees fast-rising sensation Majeeed combines his smooth vocals with Tiwa Savage's timeless vocal for an infectious love tune.

9. 'Wowo' remix by Minz feat Blaqbonez & BNXN

BNXN has made a name for himself for his stellar guest performances and on this record, he once delivers a verse of the year contender. This is a musically accomplished remix that propelled Minz's single to hit status.

8. 'Gwagwalada' by BNXN feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

This Sarz-produced record brings together superstars whose music played defining roles in the industry. The simplicity of the arrangement that allows each artist to shine makes the song one of the best releases of Q1 2023.

7. 'Moto' by Lojay

On his sophomore EP 'Gangsta Romantic' Lojay deliver the Pop record 'Moto' which captures the pain of a love gone bad. His writing, delivery, and melody combine for an impressive record that resonated with listeners.

6 'Omo Ologo' by Zlatan

This single reminds listeners of Zlatan's abilities as he tells triumphantly tells the story of his rise from nothing. His calm narrative-style delivery and smooth lyrics expertly convey his message as he delivers the best Hip Hop song of Q1.

5. 'Reason You' by Rema

Rema offers another fast-paced record that combines Afrobeats, Trap, and mumble rap for a single that further propels his identity. His ability to deliver infectious melody while also gleaning from playful everyday lyrics makes for a dazzling flirtatious record.

4. 'Asiko' by Rexxie feat Lojay

Lojay delivers perhaps his best collaboration on this song where his picturesque writing and swaggering delivery compete for supremacy with his flawless melody for this breathtaking opener for Rexxie's 'Big Time'.

3. 'Yoga' by Asake

After an unprecedented domination in 2022, Asake kicks off 2023 with a folk record that shows the elasticity of his talent. 'Yoga' is another top-quality partnership with Magicsticks that captures his state of mind and his appreciation of a quiet life.

2. 'Stamina' by Tiwa Savage feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn

Tiwa Savage recruits sensational talents Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for a stunning record that instantly leaves listeners desperate with an insatiable need. The expertly laid chorus and verses combine with the captivating melody for a great record.

1. 'Party No Dey Stop' by Adekunle Gold feat Zinoleesky