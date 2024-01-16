ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold is bringing his hit records to NBA 2K24.

In another move that captures his international superstar profile, The hitmaker will be appearing on the NBA 2K24 '2K Beats' soundtrack which is in partnership with NBA 2K24 and global record label Defjam.

As one of Defjam's flagship artists, Adekunle Gold will be appearing on the '2K Beats' soundtrack alongside late legendary rapper DMX, Ludacris, Method Man & Redman, and Genia among other artists.

Adekunle Gold becomes the second Nigerian to appear on the NBA2K24 soundtrack alongside Burna Boy who was featured on the main soundtrack alongside Lil Wayne, Central Cee, Steve Lacy, and the 2023 breakout sensation Ice Spice.

Adekunle Gold's 2024 has gotten off to a busy start as he was featured on the soundtrack for the new Hollywood blockbuster 'The Book of Clarence' alongside Doja Cat, Kodak Black, and Jeymes Samuel.

The award-winning star also recently dropped the visuals for his thrilling single 'Look What You Made Me Do' feat Simi.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

