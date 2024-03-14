ADVERTISEMENT
On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Rockstar' packs the bubbling talent Brume eagerly wants to share with the world.

He yells his desire to impress and dominate on the electric chords of Rock music on 'Rockstar' in a display of versatility that shines across the EP.

He attacks the Afrobeats percussions with bustling Highlife melodies in 'Casanova' where he owes up to his playboy status like the quintessential entertainer who desires the company of beautiful women and the admiration of successful men.

He continues his philistinism in 'Yashmonger' where he softly molds melodies over Raggae drums and he describes in fascination with the female backside through a rudimentary use of pidgin that leaves little to the imagination.

A budding star, Brume shows similarities or at least some influences from new generations superstars Rema & Omah Lay on the bouncy 'Bum Bum' where he's again preoccupied with the female backside. The single highlights his seamless ability to make the easy records that define Afrobeats.

The influence of Rema shines in 'Last Card' where his vocal texture and even lyricism and technique are reminiscent of Rema's Afrobeats melodic benders. A Rockstar with a desire for a good time, Brume spreads the message of YOLO on delicious strings and carefree melodies.

From sounding like Rema, Brume's sonics switched to a hybrid of Santi and Yung L in 'Kung Fu' where his dancehall flows smoothly and punctuates the waist-swirling bounce.

On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent. While his music carries marked influences from new school superstars who might be his heroes, the bustling sensual melodies belong entirely to him. He's a Rockstar for whom pleasure-seeking is an art that must be propagated.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.4/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.4/2

TOTAL - 7.2 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

