The Pulse team has put together 10 of the hottest songs that will make for a great listen this week.

The Christmas week is upon us and as the concerts are pouring in their number, so also has the volume of new music, with the likes of DMW's Peruzzi releasing his debut EP, ''Heartwork'' earlier on Friday, December, 21, 2018.

From the bunch of releases during the week, we have sieved through and selected 10 of the best that will make for a worthy listen.

Here are the 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

A-Q - 'Don't Let The Devil Use You'

A-Q has had a fantastic year, from having arguably the hip-hop album of the year for his collaborative effort with Loose Kaynon on the 'Crown' album to also dropping the impactful record, 'The Pvc Story'.

As the year comes to a close, the talented rapper has now shared the visuals to his previously released single 'Don't Let the Devil use You.'

The video was directed by Uncle Kayl Pedro.

Don Darrow - 'Money'

Don Darrow is out with this new one he calls 'Money.'

The emerging singer from Port-Harcourt delivers a good mellow anthem as he talks about the good things of life on the record produced by Micon. This is a vibey record that makes for a smooth listen.

Mo' Gunz - '1938' [ Songs I Wrote In The Afternoon]

Mo' Gunz is out with a 7-track project titled ''Songs I Wrote In The Afternoon'' and one of the gems of the really enjoyable tape is '1938.'

The horns alone on this Afrobeat inspired record is dope, while his delivery on the verse really comes out impressive.

Sweetz - 'Dour Mouf' ft Bigg Time, Peter G & Mai Myers

Sweetz teams up with Bigg Time, Peter G and Mai Myers on this new one, 'Dour Mouf.'

The singer/songwriter follows up on her last single 'My Ting,' on what is the second single off her upcoming project due to be released early in the new year.

Erigga - 'Glory' ft Nosa

Talented indigenous rapper, Erigga returns with a new one 'Glory' [The Genesis].

Teaming up with singer Nosa, Erigga in his usual story telling manner narrates his life experiences and challenges, ''Erigga good, but the problem be say you broke.''

This record is a prelude to his forthcoming concert “Erigga The Gensis Live.”

Teni - 'Christmas Is Here'

Teni is another artist who has enjoyed a truly good year.

From smashing singles like 'Askamaya' to 'Case', Teni rounds up 2018 with this one for her fans called 'Christmas Is Here.'

Lady Donli - 'Classic' feat. Kida Kudz

Lady Donli teams up with Kida Kudz on her latest single, 'Classic.'

Fast rising alternative singer, Lady Donli is out with a new one where she enlists the support of rapper Kida Kudz.

'Classic' has this sensual feel as she talks about her lover leaving.

Bowale - 'Farabale'

Dreamchaser Management’s signing Bowale is back to close the year with the release of his fourth single titled “Farabale”, a Yoruba word that translates to “Relax” or “Calm down.”

This record was produced by Teemix, a Nigerian/Ghanaian based producer who is also Bowale’s long time friend and musical partner.

The groovy tune caresses and creates a soothing atmosphere throughout the room.

Ebisan - 'Elope'

Singer-songwriter Ebisan releases her new single titled 'Elope' off her upcoming album ''Finally Here.''

In this song she emphasizes that the focus for couples should be on love and not material things.

The accompanying visuals is captivating as she has an impromptu wedding ceremony with close friends and family.. The song was produced by LeriQ.

Wavy TheCreator - 'Interlude 3' ft Zamir

Wavy TheCreator and Zamir team up to release 'Interlude 3.'

The Genio produced record see the two artist deliver a nasally laid back vocals over an ominous beat.