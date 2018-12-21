Peruzzi is out with his debut body of work titled, ''Heart Work.''

The DMW artist has been one of the break out names for 2018 in the music industry and despite a considerable number of stellar features and guest verses, Peruzzi has often fallen short with his own personal songs.

In responding to his fans who have been clamouring for him to release his own singles, Peruzzi has released not just a single, but a full body of work in the early hours of Friday, December 21, 2018.

''Heart Work'' is an 11 track project that features the likes of label boss Davido, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Popcaan, Barry Jhay and fast rising talent Good Girl L.A.

The album features productions from the label's in-house beatmakers, Fresh VDM and Speroach with additional contributions from Phantom.

STREAM HERE