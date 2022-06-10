Majeeed is paving a way for himself with 'Bitter Sweet EP'

In his debut project 'Bitter Sweet,' Majeeed created the Afrocentric project as a safe space to communicate, with elements that touch on love, and romance, including unrequited love, toxic affair, and adulthood pressure.

The diverse subject matter displays Majeeed's range and an impressive level of artistic expression. The project enjoyed impressive success with ‘Yawa No Dey End’, pushing it to number 8 on Apple Music Nigeria chart.

The remix with Joeboy, earned him his first entry on the TurnTable Top 50 chart, at number 41. And ‘Tough Love’, ushers us into the last phase of Bitter Sweet.

