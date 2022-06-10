RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Majeeed is paving a way for himself with 'Bitter Sweet EP'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Majeeed is not new to the scene, but has rapidly taken over the mainstream with ‘Yawa No Dey End.’ From being that Tik Tok sensation to releasing his first project ‘Bitter Sweet’, released 6 months after signing a record deal with Dream Empire Music.

Majeeed
Majeeed

Born Ekeh Chiaka Joseph, Majeeed hails from Imo State and was raised between Lagos and Abeokuta. So far, his sound has received positive reviews from critics and fans.

In his debut project 'Bitter Sweet,' Majeeed created the Afrocentric project as a safe space to communicate, with elements that touch on love, and romance, including unrequited love, toxic affair, and adulthood pressure.

The diverse subject matter displays Majeeed's range and an impressive level of artistic expression. The project enjoyed impressive success with ‘Yawa No Dey End’, pushing it to number 8 on Apple Music Nigeria chart.

The remix with Joeboy, earned him his first entry on the TurnTable Top 50 chart, at number 41. And ‘Tough Love’, ushers us into the last phase of Bitter Sweet.

Majeeed has proven himself with 'Bitter Sweet' and he is surely one of the emerging talents set to inject some sonic diversity into Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

