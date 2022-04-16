Future Sounds Vol.3 features Majeeed, Kaestyle, Coblaze, Ladi, SGawd and more

Check out the music of Majeeed, Kaestyle, Coblaze, Ladi, SGawd and others.

Majeeed - 'Yawa No Dey End'

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph, also known as Majeeed, is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter who pushes himself to create a variety of music genres, with a focus on a distinct Afrobeat sound. His music makes you want to dance, feel, think, laugh, cry, be motivated, or be inspired.

Majeeed released his debut single titled "Time" as an independent artiste on February 19th, 2021, after which he was signed to one of Africa's fastest growing record labels, "Dream Empire Music," where he released his debut Body Of Work titled "BETTER SWEET" in March 2022.

'Yawa No Dey End,' the featured song, has relatable lyrics and an addictive melody.

Kaestyle - 'True Love'

Kaestyle is the latest in a slew of new artists to emerge from Port Harcourt, including Omah Lay, Ajebohustlers, and 1da Banton. Kelvin Oruye was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, until he was spotted and signed by KeyQaad in 2021, after which he moved to play in the mainstream game in Lagos.

Kaestyle's musical style is heavily influenced by his silky vocals, which lean his music more towards R&B and soul. Kaestyle's new single 'True Love' is currently receiving airplay, and a remix is on the way.

Coblaze - 'Come'

Confidence Nnaoma Okorie, also known as Coblaze, is an Abia-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. He was born on the 4th of July.

He was born in May and is the fourth child in his family. Born in the raucous city of Benin,

Coblaze's musical foundation was established in church, where he learned to play the organ.

The piano and the drums After graduating from high school in 2010, he embarked on a career as a professional artist.

Wizkid's successful debut inspired him to pursue music as a full-time career.

Coblaze, a self-starter at heart, has continued to grow by utilizing a variety of strategies in order to get his music into the ears of more listeners.

Ladi - 'Live For Something' ft , Sr. Epoch

Oladipupo Ogunbiyi is a Nigerian singer who was born in Lagos but now lives in Los Angeles.

There's a resonant amount of sincerity behind 'live for something,' both in the vocals and the lyrics, which doesn't happen all that often with Pop tracks, but it just goes to show how refreshing it is to truly connect with a track.

SGawd - 'Woogy'

For rapper/singer/songwriter SGaWD, music provides a safe space in which she can express herself in a way that conversation cannot. Her music demonstrates emotional honesty as well as artistic versatility, as she is able to rap with ferocity matched by the razor blade sharpness of her pen while also singing with a tenderness that warms the depths of the heart.

With the release of her debut EP, Savage Bitch Juice, she has already established herself as the leader of a new wave of artists who are reinventing familiar genres. Chosen as Apple Music's Up Next Artist for Nigeria in November 2021, this rising star is here to break the mold of what a Nigerian woman should be as an artist and make her own rules. She is a force to be reckoned with, and she is here to demonstrate why she belongs in the same room as Nigeria's next generation of musical stars."

Onuh Emz - '2 Options'

Onuh Emz is a songwriter and performer from Nigeria, West Africa. Benue, a state in the middlebelt, is where I was born and raised. After the death of his father, Onuh Emz fell in love with the art of rap in his adolescence, which resulted in his first song, a tribute to his late father, at the age of 17. He rose to prominence in his small town of OT and later attended the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, where his musical career took a different path.

Onuh Emz is a true lyricist who conveys his messages through soothing melodies and real-life stories, with heavy influences from J. Cole, HOV, and MI Abaga.

Currently working as an independent artist in Abuja.

Show Some Moe - 'Louis V'

Show Some Moe is a new-wave afro-fusion recording artist and songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria's industrial city. Moe's art radiates around conversations about his life and experiences, which is visible in his lyricism and other intricacies of his song-writing and conveys a wealth of talent and potential.

His sound is a distinct blend of afrobeat, urban hip hop, and R&B, with resonant flows and vibrant melodies that transcend genres, leaving fans wanting more and onlookers impressed. He has nurtured this talent since its discovery in his early years, and with time, he has developed unrivaled creativity.

Jola Bello - 'Rain'

Jola Bello is an R&B music artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. She has an unmistakable distinct voice and charming delivery, and her sound is an easygoing cocktail of Afrobeats, R&B, and soul music that she uses to express herself and stories in her own unique way. She is regarded as one of the most innovative, fresh, and exciting female voices in the Nigerian music scene.

Jola Bello collaborated with the versatile producer Kemena, who created a soulful sonic canvas for her to express herself, and she truly did make Heaven fall.

Hitman Jo - 'Money heist'

Omojozoro Lucky (born April 27, 1994), better known as Hitman jo, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer based in Ghana. He began professionally recording music in 2015 and has just released his first studio single 'Money heist' a fusion of electric and Afro beat and is regarded as the next big thing.

DS MONEY - 'CCB'

Ozomadu Chukwuebuka (born 4 January), better known as DS MONEY, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper whose music is classified as Afropop.

DS MONEY is originally from Ezeagu, Enugu State, Nigeria, where he lived before relocating to Lagos. He began nurturing his passion for music at a tender age, when he co-founded the ECLAT Club in high school, a creative initiative that helps to strengthen the musical talents of fellow students.

He majored in Fine and Applied Arts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.