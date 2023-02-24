ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Saturday, 25th February 2023, Nigerians across the 36 states and the federal capital territory will be heading to the polls to elect a new president. If you're a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu, these are 5 songs for you.

Bola Tinubu
1. 'Asiwaju' by Ruger

This song speaks to the mettle of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate who has made a name for himself as a leader in Nigeria's political scene.

As BATIST, this song will remind you of the status of Mr. Tinubu which is probably part of what endeared you to him.

2. 'Jagaban' by YCEE

A single inspired by Bola Tinubu who is known as the Jagaban of Borgu. The song packs the braggadocio of a man who has become perhaps the most popular name in Nigeria's modern politics.

3. 'Leader' by Lojay

For the millions standing on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this single encourages you to follow your leader. The bumpy record oozes the charisma and confidence needed to inspire followership.

4. 'Goons mi' by Olamide

Known for his wide base that extends to all areas of society, Tinubu can boast of a legion of supporters part of whom called themselves the 'Jagaban Army.'

As a BATIST, this record is a clarion call for you to rise and support your leader.

5. 'Ara' by Brymo

Brymo has been vocal about his support for Tinubu whom he called a City Boy. BATISTs will be hoping to make a statement on election day and this song inspires them to forge on.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

