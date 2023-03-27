ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Tekno, and 1da Banton are part of the featured artists on the third season of popular TV show "Ted Lasso".

Wizkid's 'Essence', Tekno's 'Enjoy', and 1da Banton's 'No Wahala' all made the 50-track soundtrack.

Nigerian singer Ifé also appears on the soundtrack with her song 'Ozo' featuring Umu Obiligo.

The appearance of the Nigerian contingent is not detached from the fact that one of the main character in the series is a Nigerian.

The Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the charismatic and well-intentioned Coach Lasso as he attempts to bring honour to hypothetical Premiership club AFC Richmond, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

The first trailer for the third season was released on March 15, 2023.

Stream "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Soundtrack HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

