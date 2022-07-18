RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 stimulating Nigerian songs to have sex to

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Adeayo Adebiyi

These songs will keep you and your partner warm through the night.

These songs are perfect for sex
These songs are perfect for sex

The rain is making the nights colder, and if you have some company through the night, we have put together a list of Nigerian songs that will put you in the mood to find warmth in each other’s arms.

Play it for a good early morning romp in the sheets. An excerpt of the lyrics goes like this, "early momo, take it in bed. Show me some love, make it sincere. If you like the thing, take it instead. Don't you fake it instead, make the thing spread.”

This duet by Vector and Bad Girl LA is 100% sensual.

The low tempo reminds us of American musician Joe, Nigerian RnB at its finest and the perfect soundtrack to an exciting tryst.

This song adds a ruggedness to the night. It is a tune is for sweet-talking bad boys who do not doubt their ability to get a lady stuck on their good stuff.

If you both are passionate lovers or hopeless romantics who like to pour out their hearts while feeling your partners' warmth, then this Ckay’s song is the perfect tune.

Tay Iwar’s vocals were magical and sensual. This song will transport lovers to an exotic island where the scenery is perfect while their bodies cling tightly and erupt from volcanic pleasure.

Rotimi, a Nigerian-American artist, concocted a delicious rhythm for lovers whose bodies are aching with need and who can’t wait to leave the sheets rumpled and drenched in their wake.

Wizkid was in this bag when he wrote this song - minus the countless number of times he sang 'Joro'.

The tempo of the song is soothing, and if you watched the video, the way the vixen whined her waist should give you ideas.

The soothing vocals of Tiwa Savage and Tay Iwar off her last EP, 'Water and Garri' packs a stimulating punch that will have you and your partner desperately wanting each other.

Nonso stands on the fringe of Nigerian RnB genre. This song has a perfectly ‘chilled’ tempo to enjoy a night in each other’s arms.

This is a beautiful song you can play it when you are with the special someone. It speaks of a love that lasts forever.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything. Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

