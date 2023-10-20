10 ‘Lagos Fashion Week’ designers take over Spotify’s playlist

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the curated playlist featured tracks that would complement their runway exhibitions, providing a seamless fusion of music and fashion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 edition of Lagos Fashion Week is to hold from October 24 to October 29.

“Ten designers from this year’s Lagos Fashion Week have taken over Spotify’s flagship fashion playlist, Fashion Forward, for the month of October.

“They are Abigail Ajobi, Emmanuel Okoro, Frank Aghuno, Bubu Ogisi, Aristide Loua, Michelle Adepoju, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Sisiano Paolo, Taju Ibrahim and Iona McCreath, hailing from various parts of the continent , including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Kenya.

“Fashion and music are intertwined partners, mutually influencing one another in a dance of creativity and self-expression.

“Spotify consistently demonstrates its support for various facets of creativity, seamlessly blending different parts of the industry,” he said.

Okpala said that this unique partnership between Lagos Fashion Week and Spotify highighlighted the designers’ individuality and the exceptional contributions both parties bring to the world of music and fashion respectively.

He said their selections for the playlist span a wide range of genres, featuring Afrobeats tracks from acclaimed artists like; Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.

“Listeners can expect to discover Afropop hits from the likes of Mali’s Fatoumata Diawara, a dive back into the past with Fela Kuti, along with alternative sounds from emerging Nigerian talents such as SGaWD and Lady Donli, Ghana’s Amaarae and Kenya’s Just a Band.

“The Fashion Forward playlist, boasting nearly 46,000 saves, stands as one of Spotify’s highly favoured fashion playlists, joining the ranks of others like Runway and Fit Check.

“Its audience spans from young adults in their late teens to individuals in their forties.

“Notably, it enjoys widespread popularity in diverse global cities including Lagos and Los Angeles, as well as countries like Japan and the UK,” he added.

According to Okpala, for the 2023 edition of the New York Fashion Week, Spotify has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the sole organiser of the schedule of shows, to launch New York Fashion Week official playlist.

He said Thebe Magugu was the first African based fashion designer to take over the ‘Fashion Forward’ playlist in March. He explained that the playlist showcased a diverse selection of songs and artistes spanning across different eras.

“It takes a journey through time, starting from as far back as 1975, when Fela Kuti’s “Water No Get Enemy” was released, then 1996 with the timeless track “Femme de feu” by Gadji Celi.

“Moving through the 2010s, it features hits like Wande Coal’s “You Bad” and Davido’s “Dami Duro”.

“Bringing it back to the present day, the playlist culminates with the contemporary sensation, Rema’s chart-topping single “Charm”,” he stated.

Also, Emmanuel Okoro, Creative Director of Emmy Kasbit, said: “The world of music and fashion have always collided. Both have a symbiotic and divine relationship.

“Can you imagine a fashion show without a soundtrack or music to set the mood?