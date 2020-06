'Dear Affy' director, BigSam Olatunji has announced his second directorial offering, a crime comedy which will star Yvonne Jegede and Deyemi Okanlawon.

The duo will lead the movie's ensemble cast as newlyweds caught up in a series of spine-chilling events 48 hours after their wedding. Also billed to feature in 'Honeymoon Nightmare' are Dimeji Lateef, Bimbo Thomas and Ufuoma Mcdermott.

An official release date is yet to be announced.