'You are a pathetic liar' - trouble as the Edo triplets clash in Biggie’s house

Things degenerated to a heated argument between Chichi and Rachel on Friday evening after the latter recalled Wednesday night’s movie date situation that saw Biggie issue Chichi the exclusive pass that they both paid for.

According to Rachel, Hermes and Chichi collectively lied about who truly deserved the ticket.

Since Wednesday’s situation, Rachel has nursed what she insists was Hermes’ intentional attempt to get back at her, a claim Hermes refuses to address.

Meanwhile, with Rachel currently riding solo, Chichi and Phyna have become almost inseparable presumably over Phyna saving her with her veto power rights.