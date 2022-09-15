RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A misunderstanding ensued between the housemates over a mistake in their movie date request.

Rachel and Hermes [bigbronaija]
Rachel and Hermes [bigbronaija]

The bad blood between Hermes and Rachel saw the latter get soaked in a pool of her own tears after Big Brother issued the house a list of housemates set to enjoy an overnight movie date.

An emotional Rachel accused Hermes of intentionally replacing her name with Chichi despite knowing that she made the request and only paired with Chichi. The rider insisted Hermes' actions had something to do with publicly admitting to disliking her personality.

Reacting to Rachel's outburst, Hermes accused her of being 'diabolical' hence his decision to steer clear of her. The former HoH also revealed to Adekunle that it was no sinister plan to cost her a movie date.

The housemates had erroneously assumed that they would be paired up for the date. However, Big Brother clarified that only housemates on the list would enjoy the overnight luxury.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
