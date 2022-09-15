BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

An emotional Rachel accused Hermes of intentionally replacing her name with Chichi despite knowing that she made the request and only paired with Chichi. The rider insisted Hermes' actions had something to do with publicly admitting to disliking her personality.

Reacting to Rachel's outburst, Hermes accused her of being 'diabolical' hence his decision to steer clear of her. The former HoH also revealed to Adekunle that it was no sinister plan to cost her a movie date.