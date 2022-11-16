RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Babatunde Lawal

"He is canon. So trust that it'll come"

Winston Duke as M'baku
Winston Duke as M'baku

'Black Panther' star Winston Duke, or M'baku as many would rather call him, has hinted at a possibility that the King T'Challa character may come back on screen with another actor playing it.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Esquire, Duke stated that it is likely that 'Black Panther' would undergo a remake at some point, and at that time, a different actor would seize the chance to play T'Challa.

"There's no way they'll never remake Black Panther in the future," Duke said. "There's no way that the saga and interpretation of T'Challa, King of Wakanda, will end. He is canon. So trust that it'll come, But allow this to be a human experience."

This disclosure stems from annoyance with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who publicly urged Marvel Studios on Change.org, to recast Chadwick Boseman's character after the first sequel previews were released in July.

Duke revealed to the media that several fans "centre their own need for a character when none of this would be possible if the people who brought this to life didn't participate, from behind the scenes to in front of it."

In the weeks before the release of Wakanda Forever, Duke, who played M'Baku in the Black Panther film franchise, talked about how he felt when Boseman passed away. The actor expressed empathy for the loss felt by Chadwick Boseman's wife following the death of his mother during a screening of the film in New York City.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is in theatres now.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Afro R&B Singer-Songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

Afro R&B Singer-Songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

P. Priime & Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

P. Priime & Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Asake, BNXN, Gyakie among creatives selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices cohorts

Asake, BNXN, Gyakie among creatives selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices cohorts

Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Veteran actor Antar Laniyan is grateful for the emergence of streaming platforms, says they improve film quality

Veteran actor Antar Laniyan is grateful for the emergence of streaming platforms, says they improve film quality

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Agesinkole, Anikulapo and Elesin Oba

Why 'Agesinkole' was received better than 'Anikulapo' and 'Elesin Oba' [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nollywood actor, director and producer Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa