'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' became the biggest industry opening weekend of all time with a box office tally of ₦240 million in West Africa. The film earned Kes 25M, earning the titles of both the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022 and the biggest post-pandemic opening to date in East Africa.

In Southern Africa, the blockbuster brought in R16.5M, becoming the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022. The original 2018 movie 'Black Panther' remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa, and the number 2 film of all time in Southern Africa.

Away from the continent, the movie is also doing great numbers, bringing in $180 million within the first weekend and becoming the second-biggest domestic debut. According to Time, the Walt Disney Co estimates that audiences bought in more than 4,396 cinemas in the United States and Canada.

The sequel has broken the previous high-water mark record for a November opening in North America and surpassed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s $158 million from 2013.

Prior to the release, the filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently flocked to Lagos, making history as the first official African Marvel Studios premiere in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and local musicians featured in the film joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

Johannesburg also hosted the South African Premiere of the film on Wednesday 9 November, and welcomed Connie Chiume (Mining Tribe Elder “Zawavari”), Dr Ernest Khalema (Language and Cultural Consultant on the film) and local artists from the soundtrack on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.